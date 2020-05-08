Bengaluru

City police get 23 hi-tech kiosks

The hi-tech police kiosk at Hudson Circle. These kiosks are equipped with anti-glare glass, CCTVs, multi-messaging display systems, megaphones, mobile charging points, fans, and a first-aid box.

The hi-tech police kiosk at Hudson Circle. These kiosks are equipped with anti-glare glass, CCTVs, multi-messaging display systems, megaphones, mobile charging points, fans, and a first-aid box.   | Photo Credit: SampathKumarGP

They function on the lines of traffic monitoring and managing booths

In a measure that will provide some relief to police personnel manning signals and major junctions across the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday inaugurated 23 ‘hi-tech police kiosks’.

The kiosks, which function along the lines of traffic monitoring and managing booths, are equipped with anti-glare glass, CCTVs, multi-messaging display systems, megaphones, mobile charging points, fans, and a first-aid box.

The initiative has been taken up under a PPP model. The civic body aims to generate ₹20 lakh per year by renting out space on the kiosks for advertisements. The civic body has planned to install such kiosks in 340 signals across the city. Each kiosk costs around ₹8 lakh.

They are operational at Hudson Circle, Police Corner, Trinity Junction, K.H. Road, Shantinagar Junction, Cash Pharmacy Junction, Opera Junction, Minsk Square, Anil Kumble Junction, Anand Rao Circle, K.R. Circle and Chalukya Junction

The kiosks were inaugurated by Mayor M. Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar in the presence of Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and his colleagues.

