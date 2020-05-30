City police begin booking drug peddlers under PIT NDPS Act

Bengaluru

30 May 2020 01:03 IST

The city police have begun booking habitual drug peddlers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988, a law under which preventive detention for a period of one year without bail is possible.

The police have for the first time booked a Nigerian national Makuko Chukwuka Muolokwu, with five cases for drug peddling pending against him under the PIT NDPS Act and got it approved by the advisory committee of the High Court of Karnataka. The accused came to India in 2012 and remained in the city even after his passport had expired. He allegedly provided fake passport copies to get a house on rent. “His wife also has two drug peddling cases pending against her,” said the police.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime), said the city police would henceforth book several habitual peddlers under the Act to remove them from the streets.

