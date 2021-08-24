City police baffled by case of ‘kidnapping’

The Koramangala police are baffled over a strange case, when a software engineer barged into the station on Sunday afternoon complaining that his friend had been kidnapped by his business partner.

The complainant, Ahmed Sanoop, told the police that his friend, Vineeth Vardhan, who had gone to Hosur, called him to inform that his former business partner, identified as Edwin Prashanth, had kidnapped him and was harassing him to pay a ransom of ₹40 lakh.

The police tried to reach him but could not, following which a case under Section 364A (kidnapping for ransom) under the IPC was registered.

Soon, the police tried to trace Vineeth and called his family members to the station for further inquiries.

The case became complicated when Vineeth called his family members informing them that he was not kidnapped but with his friends on a joyride.

He further informed the family members that he would be returning to the city soon and would meet the police too.

The police are now awaiting his return, while another team of officials are trying to track him down through his call record details.