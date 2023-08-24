City police arrest three Sri Lankan nationals wanted for murders in their home country

August 24, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Officials of the Central Crime Branch on the pursuit of a fugitive rowdy, who had jumped bail and was at large, caught three Sri Lankan nationals, involved in a series of murders back home, staying with the rowdy-sheeter in the city illegally.

Jai Paramesh, 42, a rowdy-sheeter with over four cases including murder, was found roaming around with strangers in Yelahanka.

CCB officials raided his apartment and arrested three Sri Lankan nationals. They have been identified as Kasan Kumara Sanka, 36, Amila Nuwan, 36, and Ranga Prasad, 36, all hailing from Sri Lanka.

The officials seized 13 mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, and other documents from the accused.

“We suspect they landed in the city for a safe hideout as they are wanted for multiple murders in Sri Lanka and have been on the run from agencies,” said S.D. Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner (Crime).

An initial probe revealed that the trio crossed over in a boat and reached Salem. From there, they came to Bengaluru 20 days ago with the help of their contact now identified as Jalal, who is a factory owner in the city.

It was Jalal who assigned Jai Paramesh as their safekeeper, the police said. Efforts are on to track Jalal, who is on the run.

The trio had around four to five murder cases pending against them in Sri Lanka and had been on the run for some time now. The accused speak only Sinhala and were communicating with Paramesh via sign language, a police officer said.

The accused were booked under the Foreigners Act and Jai Paramesh was booked for abetting and harbouring criminals.

