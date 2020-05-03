City police announce some relaxation from Monday

The police have announced some relaxations allowing vehicle movement, and shops and commercial establishments to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Sunday that the relaxation is applicable in the city, except in the 22 containment zones, from Monday.

Vehicles can ply as part of the relaxation till 7 p.m. However, the speed limit is restricted to 30 kmph and the driver should carry an ID card. Any violations will be dealt with strictly, he said.

Liquor stores, jewellery stores and construction activities can start from Monday. Liquor shops will have to follow health department guidelines.

However, the relaxation is not applicable to cinema halls, shopping malls, swimming pools, stadium, places of worship, and public and private functions.

Police have been directed to take strict action against those who are found moving on the roads unnecessarily, Mr. Rao said.