City map design contest by KIA

The Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), has invited artists, architects and the general public to participate in a city map design contest.

The aim of the contest is to guide travellers to experience the rich diversity of Bengaluru, said BIAL in a press release issued on Thursday. The three best-designed maps, with credit to the artist, will be printed and made available as takeaways for passengers at designated places in the airport.

Those participating in the contest must make sure that the map is fit to scale, follows city boundaries and highlights landmarks.

“The design must be unique, original and must not be in circulation, exhibited or created for other purposes. The top three winners will not just win prizes, but also stand the chance to showcase their talent to millions of people each day, from across the globe,” said BIAL in a press release.

Applicants can submit their design in soft copy (.jpeg and .ai format) along with a concept note. The last date for submission is October 15. Interested participants can send their entry to artprogramme@bialairport.com.