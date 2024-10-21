ADVERTISEMENT

City hospital’s Pink Wave initiative marks nine years of breast cancer awareness drive

Published - October 21, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Guest Mr. Prakash Belwadi, along with the oncology team and management from Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Sheroes (breast cancer survivors) releasing balloons during the ‘Pink Up the Pace 2024’ breast cancer awareness event at Gleneagles Hospitals, Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gleneagles BGS Hospital recently celebrated the ninth anniversary of their initiative ‘Pink Wave’ with ‘Pink Up The Pace 2024’ run. The initiative was launched to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also known as ‘Pink October.’

Through a series of events, including the Pink Ride cyclothons and Pink Up the Pace runs, Pink Wave has played an instrumental role in educating the public about breast cancer while providing support to patients and survivors, said a release.

Breast cancer remains one of the most pressing health concerns for women worldwide, with one in eight women at risk of developing the disease during their lifetime. The Pink Up the Pace run served as a powerful reminder of the importance of vigilance in detecting potential health threats, particularly for women aged 30 and above, said the release.

According to the release, the initiative encourages participants to prioritise regular breast self-examinations, screenings, and annual tests as part of their healthcare routine, reinforcing the message that early detection saves lives. 

Dr. Sindhu, Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist at Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bengaluru, emphasised, “Our mission is to empower women with knowledge, encouraging regular self-exams and screenings to safeguard their health. Awareness is key, and through initiatives like this, we are not only spreading information but potentially saving lives.” 

“Early detection remains crucial, so if any symptoms are present, seeking medical attention is essential—even if they could be caused by non-cancerous conditions,” she further added.

The event was organised in collaboration with Run Addicts, Rotary Gnanakshi, Rotary District 3191 and SJB College of Management. Almost 1,000 participants turned up despite rains, said the release.

