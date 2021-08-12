City gets SWAT teams

The city police on Wednesday inducted two Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams into the force. Their primary task will be to thwart and tackle threat perceptions, said officials.

“The SWAT teams will be deployed at the strategic locations to provide security cover. They are trained to handle any given situation, use modern weapons and have also been trained in unarmed combat. They will respond to any eventuality and perform special tasks during emergencies,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil. He added that unlike other elite forces, the SWAT teams are exclusively for Bengaluru.

Two more teams are currently undergoing a training session. Once they are inducted, the city will have four SWAT teams. A group of 120 personnel from the City Armed Reserve Were handpicked and divided into four teams.

Personnel undergo an eight-week rigorous training programme overseen by officials from Centre for Counter Terrorism (CCT) of the Internal Security Division. The selected personnel were trained in counter terrorism and Naxal issues, providing safety and security cover to State and Central resources and international events.