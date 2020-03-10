Bengaluru

City gets all-women post office

The post office is located in Rajajinagar Industrial Estate.

The Department of Posts, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, launched an all-women post office on Monday.

Only women staff will look after the post office and attend to postal related works. The post office is located in Rajajinagar Industrial Estate.

According to a release, the post office was inaugurated by playback singer Latha Hamsalekha and G. Rama Prasad, AGM, Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation Limited, Bengaluru.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bengaluru West division, B.S. Umesh, presided over the event, the release stated.

