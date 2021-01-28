City gets a new police station between D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli

28 January 2021 06:58 IST

This is a follow-up to the violence on August 11 last year

In the wake of the violence last year at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli following an inflammatory post on social media against Islam, a new police station has been established in the area.

The police station was inaugurated on Wednesday by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. It is located in Govindpura, between K.G. Halli and D.J. Halli. It was sanctioned after the city police requested the State government for additional presence in the sensitive zone on the grounds that the area is vast and the two existing stations were not enough to monitor the law & order situation effectively.

On August 11, a mob attacked D.J. Halli station as well as the residences of Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Sreenivasa Murthy and his nephew Naveen Kumar,who had put up the derogatory post. Most of the accused are from Nagaravara and Govindapura, said a senior police official.

At the inauguration, Mr. Bommai stressed on the need to restructure the law and order system for better policing in the backdrop of Bengaluru’s rapidly expanding population.

At present, the new station is operating from a rented premises. In future, funds will be released for construction of a building. Around 20 personnel have been posted at the station, but in the coming days, staff strength will be increased, said a police officer. The public can contact the police station on 080-22943305.

Women’s help desk

At K.G. Halli station, Mr. Bommai inaugurated a women’s help desk. While all police stations have a women’s help desk, personnel are being trained under the Nirbhaya Fund to improve their response. Across the city, 26 personnel have undertaken this training.