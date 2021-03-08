City gets ₹7,795 cr. for ‘comprehensive development’

Bengaluru

08 March 2021 15:18 IST

New multi-speciality hospital 57 primary health centres, tree parks in the offing

The State capital has been accorded ₹7,795 crore for comprehensive development in the State Budget 2021-22.

While presenting the Budget here on Monday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa stressed on his government’s commitment to provide better health and education facilities to people in the city.

Apart from creating more lung spaces, development of the Koramangala Valley and three tree parks, and a separate company for solid waste management, the Budget also mentions establishment of a new multi-speciality hospital and 57 primary health centres.

The outbreak of the pandemic exposed the city’s ill-equipped health infrastructure. Towards improving the same, several initiatives have been announced in the Budget.

Mr. Yediyurappa said a new multi-speciality hospital would be established in north Bengaluru to provide modern and specialist medical services to poor and migrant workers in the city. The Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant, one of the first institutes for organ transplantation in the country, is being equipped with 120 beds and equipment at ₹28 crore. The same will be operationalised this fiscal..

To reduce pressure on Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, a sub-centre of 50-bed capacity will be started at K.C. General Hospital at ₹20 crore. Janarogya Centres to provide primary health care will be established by the BBMP in 57 wards at ₹10 crore. They will have out-patient and diagnostic services.

The government recently announced ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022’ that included various projects to augment the city’s infrastructure. One of the projects – Koramangala Valley Rajakaluve Development and Maintenance (K-100) – has been accorded ₹169 crore. Under this project, the stormwater drain network in Koramangala Valley will be converted into a fresh water canal and developed as a tourist spot. The 248 MLD (million litres per day) capacity sewage treatment plant at K.C. Valley will be upgraded this fiscal at ₹450 crore. The work will be taken up jointly by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Tree parks have also been proposed. Though ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022’ proposed four tree parks, the Budget mentions three. The government was forced to drop the proposal to establish a tree park at Turahalli Reserve Forest following protest by citizens. The three proposed tree parks will have natural tracks, children’s playground and other facilities. One will be on the 105 acres of land belonging to NGEF at Byappanahalli. The existing sheds would be reused to portray the rich heritage, culture and industrial glory of the city.

To portray the State’s rich culture, the government has proposed to establish Experience Bengaluru Centre on the land belonging to Mysore Lamps in Malleswaram. Mr. Yediyurappa said ₹2 crore had been set aside for conducting weekend literary and cultural programmes, Chitra Santhe, art and sculpture exhibitions and folk programmes at Mallathahalli Kala Grama.

Mr. Yediyurappa said the government would push for approval of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir across the Cauvery, near the confluence of Arkavathy and Cauvery rivers. The implementation of the project would augment drinking water supply and generate electricity. A project report estimated at ₹9,000 crore has already been submitted to the Central Water Commission.

The State Cabinet recently accorded permission to establish a separate company for solid waste management in the city. This also finds mention in the Budget and the Chief Minister said action would be taken to establish the company under Companies Act.

Funds amounting to ₹33 crore have been earmarked for renovation and reconstruction of BBMP schools, with an aim to provide quality education to children belonging to lower socio-economic groups.