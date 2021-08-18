City doctor who was blackmailed found dead

A 25-year-old doctor working at a well-known hospital in the city allegedly ended his life after he was befriended on social media and later blackmailed with private videos and chats. The doctor who lived with his father in Kengeri, left for work as usual on August 13. He threw himself under a moving train between Kengeri and Hejjala, said the police, who have recovered his mobile phone and a note explaining his reasons.

“In the note, he mentioned that one Kranti Singh was blackmailing him. He had extorted ₹87,000 from him and was demanding more money. He also requested the police to take legal action,” said sources.

When they examined the phone, the police found that Kranti Singh had recorded private chats and videos which he was using to blackmail the victim. Initially, the doctor gave in and paid him. But the accused continued to demand more money and threatened to upload the videos on social media and share them with his friends,

Based on the complaint filed by the father of the deceased on Monday, the railway police have taken up a case charging Kranti Singh under Section 506 (criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 294 (obscene act) and 306 (abetment to suicide) against Singh and are investigating.

Another incident

Earlier this year, in April, a 26-year-old MBA graduate preparing for civil services allegedly ended his life after he was blackmailed in a similar manner.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)