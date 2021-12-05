City boy bags UN award

Akarsh Shroff

Bengaluru

05 December 2021 00:46 IST

Akarsh honoured for commitment to welfare of orphans

Akarsh Shroff, 21, of Bengaluru and a student of BITS Pilani was conferred the United Nations V-award for his commitment to the welfare of orphans and underserved children.

V-Awards is an initiative by the UN Volunteers India which aims to celebrate 10 extraordinary young people under the age of 30 who work to change the lives of communities around them through their acts of volunteerism.

YuvaSpark, Bengaluru-based NGO co-founded by Akarsh, has impacted more than 82,000 people across eight districts in three States of India through its education and COVID-19 relief programmes.

The award was conferred to Akarsh in an online ceremony presided over by the Minister of State for the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Secretary (Youth Affairs) and Joint Secretary (Youth Affairs) among others, on Friday, said a press release.

The UN V-award is given jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, United Nations Development Programme and United Nations Volunteers.

Akarsh has also bagged awards such as ‘Forbes India Teenpreneur’, ‘Ashoka Young Changemaker’, ‘Diana Awardee’, and BITS Alumni Association’s Social Leadership Award.