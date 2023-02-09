ADVERTISEMENT

City based start-up wins award at Energy Week

February 09, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated February 10, 2023 11:29 am IST - Bengaluru

The start-up is developing specialised hydraulic robots for the petroleum industry

The Hindu Bureau

An official interacts with visitors at a stall during an exhibition held as part of the ‘India Energy Week 2023’, in Bengaluru on February 7, 2023.

City-based start-up Beta Tank Robotics Pvt. Ltd., which is developing specialised hydraulic robots for the petroleum industry, has won the best start-up award at the India Energy Week 2023, which was held in Bengaluru last week.

The robot can operate in oil tanks in petroleum refineries, and thereby eliminate risks to human beings. It was incubated at IIT Guwahati, and the project was funded by State-owned Oil India Ltd.

The specialised robot can go from one taker to another, and it does the job similar to a vacuum cleaner. The robot at present is undergoing safety assessment as there are very stringent standards set by the oil industry.

