City-based lawyer chosen for Obama Foundation Scholars

City-based lawyer and social entrepreneur Timothy Franklyn is among 11 people from across the world chosen for the prestigious Obama Foundation Scholars for the academic year 2020-21 at Columbia University, USA.
Mr. Franklyn, who is the only Obama Foundation Scholar from India, is the founder of National School of Journalism (NSoJ), Bengaluru.
According to a release, those selected for the Obama Foundation Scholars programme will participate in Columbia University’s Columbia World Projects, which mobilise researchers and scholars to work with governments, organisations and communities to create tangible solutions to real-world issues.
Mr. Franklyn told The Hindu that he was looking forward to the programme where he could gain a perspective on pressing issues and their solutions. “The programme will give me an opportunity to create a global network and work with people across borders on various issues and help get many of our problems solved,” he said.
“Scholars will gain real-world skills, tools and experiences, and develop an action plan that will enable them to scale their work and reinvest in their communities in their home regions,” a release from the Obama Foundation said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath