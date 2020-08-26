City-based lawyer chosen for Obama Foundation Scholars

He will participate in Columbia University’s Columbia World Projects

City-based lawyer and social entrepreneur Timothy Franklyn is among 11 people from across the world chosen for the prestigious Obama Foundation Scholars for the academic year 2020-21 at Columbia University, USA.

Mr. Franklyn, who is the only Obama Foundation Scholar from India, is the founder of National School of Journalism (NSoJ), Bengaluru.

According to a release, those selected for the Obama Foundation Scholars programme will participate in Columbia University’s Columbia World Projects, which mobilise researchers and scholars to work with governments, organisations and communities to create tangible solutions to real-world issues.

Mr. Franklyn told The Hindu that he was looking forward to the programme where he could gain a perspective on pressing issues and their solutions. “The programme will give me an opportunity to create a global network and work with people across borders on various issues and help get many of our problems solved,” he said.

“Scholars will gain real-world skills, tools and experiences, and develop an action plan that will enable them to scale their work and reinvest in their communities in their home regions,” a release from the Obama Foundation said.