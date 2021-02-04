Citizens want government to drop plan to construct a tree park in Turahalli forest

They submitted a memorandum to Forest Department

Protests against the proposal to create a tree park inside the city’s Turahalli forest continued on Wednesday with local communities demanding that the State government drop the plan. On Wednesday, protesters met Forest Department officials and submitted a memorandum to drop the plan and not disturb the forest.

A member of Clean Up Turahaalli said, “People are against the tree park project. Turahalli forest should remain a forest, but officials gave their reason for backing the project. During the interaction, a senior official of the forest department said our memorandum will be forwarded to higher-ups in the department and to the Forest Minister.”

Another protester said, “If the State government really wants to create lung space, many parks can be developed in the Banashanakari sixth stage BDA layout, which is located close to the forest. Converting Turahalli forest into a tree park is not a good decision.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Forest Department are claiming that no work related to the proposed tree park is being taken up inside the forest. An official said, “A detailed project report for the tree park is yet to be prepared. Some of the works related to clearing weeds, compound walls and others are being taken up. These measures are taken up to avoid fire incidents in the summer season. We are not doing any work related to the tree park inside the forest.”