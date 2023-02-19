ADVERTISEMENT

Citizens walk in black opposing Sankey flyover project 

February 19, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Residents protesting against the Sankey flyover adn road widening project. | Photo Credit: SUCHITH KIDIYOOR

Continuing their protest against the Sankey flyover and road widening project, residents of the areas around Sankey Tank walked in black attire on Sunday morning.

Around 200 citizens, from the age group of 2 to 90, took part in the walk demanding better thought-out solutions. The projects are being opposed on the grounds of tree felling and ecological impact on the lake. 

Citizens for Sankey, the collective which had organised the walk said that while 91% of residents of Sadashivanagar opposed the flyover project, 4,000 students had written postcards to the Chief Minister requesting him to stop the project.

“More than a thousand citizens have sent objections to the Forest Department, the BBMP against the felling of trees. As many as 27,000 people have signed a petition against this project,” the collective said. 

Echoing the same views, Vasundhara Das, a resident of Malleswaram, said: “Citizens of Malleswaram keep making the point that the options that are being given for why these trees must be cut are not viable for Malleswaram. The fact is that these are heritage trees that have been around for hundreds of years, and to just cut them for a service road is not something that resonates well with the residents here. The staggering amount of loss of foliage we have had, more than 98% of Bengaluru’s green cover has gone”. 

