Citizens turn saviours for voiceless animals and birds

As the summer is making its presence felt across the country, animals such as stray dogs, cows and even birds are also feeling the heat. Coming to their rescue are animal lovers, non-profit organisations, and citizens who are ensuring that they do not go thirsty.

“In urban communities, many people feed stray dogs, but not many think of giving them water, which is also essential. Animals find it difficult to get fresh water. It is our responsibility to provide them with drinking water. Arranging fresh water for them is our social responsibility,” said Praful Maun, one of the founders of Water for Voiceless, a non-profit organisation.

Water for Voiceless is distributing water bowls for free in 15 cities, including Bengaluru, to help stray animals. They are also running awareness programmes in schools and colleges to inspire students to help stray animals.

“Not only in summer, like us human beings, animals too need water every day. So we distribute water bowls all through the year,” added Mr. Maun.

Rashni D’Souza, an animal lover and teacher, puts out a 25-litre water bowl in front of her school to help stray animals and birds. “Students also learn that they also should do the same. There are a lot of cows we see roaming on the road and drinking the polluted water from lakes and other places. I propose to the animal welfare board to set some water bowls near some lakes, so that animals have fresh water, not polluted water,” she said.

Nawaz Sharif, general manager and chief veterinarian from People for Animals, said sometimes, they receive complaints about people hitting or pelting stones at stray dogs. “We try to counsel them, or we file a complaint with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. We urge citizens to be kind to the animals that take shelter in garages and other shaded spots. And whenever you set a water bowl on the roadside or near your home, please change the water every day,” he said.