Citizens’ Traffic Forum revived

December 09, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Citizens of Bengaluru can walk into their respective traffic police stations between 11.30 a.m. and 1.20 p.m. every second Saturday and air their concerns

The Hindu Bureau

Citizens can walk into their respective traffic police stations between 11.30 a.m. and 1.20 p.m. every second Saturday and air their concerns and raise issues over traffic management in their areas, including parking woes.

M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner for Traffic, who, during his earlier stint, instituted the Citizens’ Traffic Forum meetings, has revived the initiative. The meetings had been a tad irregular after the pandemic. Henceforth, Citizens’ Traffic Forum meetings will be held every second Saturday.

“While the traffic police know of the issues at major junctions in their jurisdictions, residents are better equipped to tell us of the traffic problems in residential bylanes, including parking woes. They may also have valuable inputs for easing traffic congestion on the main roads. These meetings will be an open forum for debate,” Dr. Saleem said.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

