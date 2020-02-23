Citizens submit plea to Deputy Chief Minister against elevated corridor

Bengaluru

A delegation of citizens’ groups met Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and petitioned him to permanently shelve the controversial elevated corridor project, which a group of BJP MLAs have been lobbying to be included in the upcoming State Budget.

“We reminded him that citizens across 70 civic groups had gathered in thousands to oppose the project less than a year ago and how the BJP, which was in the Opposition then, had vociferously opposed it as well,” said Srinivas Alavilli of Citizens for Bengaluru.

The petition submitted to Dr. Narayan said that world over cities were dismantling flyovers in the core city and were instead focussing on mass public transit systems. They argued for bus priority lanes and suburban trains.

While Dr. Narayan was positive on bus priority lanes and said the government was committed to introducing them on 12 high- density corridors, he was non-committal about the elevated corridors, said the activists who met him. “He said that he saw the elevated corridor as one of multiple priorities, including various ring roads and other projects, that are vying for allocation in the Budget. He said the government, facing a fund crunch, would look at public-private partnership as a viable alternative model,” Mr. Alavilli said.