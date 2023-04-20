Citizens oppose flyovers, but major political parties champion them

April 20, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

It was October 2016 when over 5,000 people formed a human chain to protest the proposed steel flyover on Ballari Road and scored a victory with some aid from the National Green Tribunal. Since then, almost every proposal to build a flyover in the city has met with varying degrees of resistance from civic groups, the latest being against the widening and flyover on Sankey Tank Bund Road.

Though flyovers remain one of the most successful rallying points for civic protests in the city over the last decade, there seems to be no end in sight to more flyovers in the city. The incumbent BJP government has taken up the constructions of 11 flyovers and 4 underpasses in the city over the last two years, which will take the total number of flyovers to 46 and underpasses to 32. In a clear dissonance with what seems to be popular sentiment, Mr. Bommai boasted that his government was building 11 flyovers this year, the highest in a single year by any government.

But the BJP is not alone. There seems to be a consensus cutting across party lines on flyovers as the best fix for the city’s traffic mess, despite contrary advice by experts and protests by citizens. Congress mooted the steel flyover and a network of elevated corridors in the 2015-18 period, drawing the ire of citizens. BJP and JD(S), then in Opposition, supported citizens’ protests. However, H.D. Kumaraswamy and later the BJP government tried to revive the elevated corridor project which they had opposed while in Opposition, again facing stiff resistance. The BJP government also faced resistance over the Shivananda Circle flyover and Sankey Tank Bund Road flyover, but has still taken up 11 more flyovers in just one year.

“When we speak to political parties and leaders, they seem to get the argument that flyovers and more infrastructure for private vehicles will only increase traffic. However, when they come to power, they invariably build more flyovers, prioritise metro over suburban rail or bus lanes. After all these years of experience, we have now come to the conclusion that land acquisition, land use change, concrete and construction are essential parts of our political economy which nobody in power will let go,” said Tara Krishnaswamy, who was one of the prominent faces of #SteelFlyoveBeda protests.

Given such consensus among all the three major political parties, voters have no real choice to make based on the issue. “We need to engage with the government of the day, whichever it is, on a project to project basis. There are so many checks and balances in the law that we need to make use of and force the government to hold public consultations. We need to ensure the BMLTA is properly constituted and that may be the way ahead,” said Preeti Sunderajan from Save Sankey, a group protesting the proposed road widening and flyover on the tankbund road.

The #SteelFlyoverBeda protests of 2016 evolved into #BusBhagyaBeku and #ChukubukuBeku protests essentially demanding for better public transport. However, that has not gained traction with the political establishment of the city.

A city MLA argued that the vocal citizens protesting flyovers were mostly elites and there was no groundswell against flyovers. “Most of those protesting infrastructure for private vehicles, also argue to tweak the entire city to discourage private transport and encourage public transport. This will sort of put a ceiling on people buying cars. In an aspirational society like ours, that is also not fair,” he said.