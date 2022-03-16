Citizens look forward to a colourful Holi, but with safety measures in place

Some apartment complexes are opting for ‘contactless’ Holi, while others are limiting number of guests

With COVID-19 cases on the decline, many families are looking forward to celebrating Holi with their friends and relatives for the first time since the start of the pandemic. While Holi 2022 on Friday is expected to be colourful and vibrant when compared to last year, festivities will still be low key.

For the most part, people are limiting their interactions to include only family members and relatives or apartment residents. “I couldn’t celebrate Holi due to the pandemic, but as we are moving back to normalcy, I’m quite eager to celebrate it with my family this year. We have decided to go low-key, and will have a small gathering. The management has allowed entry to the swimming pool, and the kids too are quite excited, ” said Satish Mallya from Yelahanka.

Many residents across apartment complexes have also decided not to smear colour on one other as a safety precaution. “Keeping in mind the pandemic, I have decided to go for a contactless Holi,” says Sohan Choudhury, a resident of Pragna Uptown at Electronics City. Another resident from Velankanni said their apartment complex is organising food stalls and use of minimal colours.

Those who plan to celebrate the festival are opting for organic powders instead of those made with industrial dyes. Another resident said he wanted to take all precautions. “We are still apprehensive, and it will be a challenge to maintain social distancing while celebrating Holi. As of now, the management has decided to host ‘Holika Dahan’ with a small bonfire on Thursday night. On the day of Holi, we have decided to play with gulal following COVID-19 protocols,” says Sachin Mundade, a resident of Surbhi Apartments, Bilekahalli.