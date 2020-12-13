Citizens highlight city’s poor road infrastructure at meet with police

More than 200 citizens, including members of residents’ welfare associations, proprietors of commercial establishments, and employees in IT companies used the launch of Sanchar Samparka Divas on Saturday to highlight the city’s poor infrastructure, lack of pedestrian facilities, dug up roads, and bad traffic, all which makes their daily commute a nightmare.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant along with the senior officers who listened to their grievances promised to take up the issues raised with the agency concerned. He also said that he would redress the traffic issues raised during the interactive session.

A majority of the problems raised were related to ongoing major projects such as metro work and the digging of roads by the BWSSB and telecoms.

Rash driving by water tankers and buses was another common complaint. Citizens also complained about the spree of drives recently launched by the traffic police to ensure that motorists follow road rules. “Instead of managing traffic, the police are more interested in collecting fines,” was the common refrain.

Representatives of a few companies who were part of their meeting offered their technology services to help the traffic police, while others promised to enroll themselves as traffic wardens.

As many as 41 stations across the city held the sessions. “We are overwhelmed by the response. Many of the areas in Whitefield division come under gram panchayat and pose many challenges when it comes to improving infrastructure. However, we have assured citizens to take it up on a war footing and get most of the problem fixed,” M. Narayan, DCP (Traffic-East).