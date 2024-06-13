Citizens happy with decision to keep parks open for longer hours, but suggest infrastructure improvement

The State government’s recent decision to keep public parks open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. was welcomed by all sections of the public.

Parks in Bengaluru were only open for limited hours between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., and from 3.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. until recently. Some parks would also open late or close earlier than the specified hours. Following requests from citizens to keep parks open in the afternoon too, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that parks would be kept open for 17 hours daily.

Sangeetha Nayakkankuppam, a regular visitor to the public park in Indiranagar, said: “Having the park open for longer hours is extremely helpful, because it gives us working people the motivation to step out of the house and get to the park, as we can do our walking and exercises later in the day.”

Those working long hours and gig workers who have no office spaces, who had demanded that parks should be open throughout the day, lauded the new rule, and said that it provides them a space to get some rest in the middle of a busy day.

“Food delivery partners are always on the move, and if they would like to rest or have some food, then having parks open the whole day will be helpful. So many other people are engaged in work continuously on two-wheelers, so I feel this is definitely a good move,” said Vinay Sarathy, from the United Food Delivery Partners’ Union.

Abdul Rahim, a taxi driver, who was resting at Mahatma Gandhi Park, said: “I like the fact that parks will be open all day now. It is a nice place to take breaks and rest when not driving.”

The Domestic Workers’ Union hosts its meetings in public parks regularly. Many of these women had to wait for hours even after their work was done for parks to open, to attend these meetings. “They had to wait till 4.30 p.m for the parks to open even after finishing work by 2.30 p.m. Now, the meetings can be held earlier itself and the workers can go home,” said Geetha Menon, joint secretary of the union.

She added: “In general, parks can serve as a means of recreation, for people to come together, and for children to enjoy whatever greenery we have left. Keeping parks open throughout the day can help such causes.”

Infrastructure improvement necessary

Tania Sharma, who was enjoying her evening walk in the Halasuru park, pointed out: “The park is really nice but the restrooms are pathetic. They should be cleaned regularly and water supply should be improved, if more people are going to visit.”

Citizen activist Priya Chetty Rajagopal highlighted that impact on the ecology is a concern because too much activity and honking of vehicles could damage the environment. She also shed light on issues like littering and commercial activities. “It can get difficult to manage these situations, and there should be prominent signboards which tell one how to utilise the park well, which includes not plucking flowers. Both the horticulture staff and security in the parks should be properly trained.”