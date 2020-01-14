Citizens’ groups want Centre to approve suburban rail project without further delay

Praja RAAG, Citizens for Bengaluru, Karnataka Railway Vedike and other citizens’ groups have demanded that the Central government approve the suburban rail project without further delay.

In a letter to Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Members of Parliament from the city, they expressed concern over the delay in final approval for the project by the Central Cabinet. The project has been approved by the Extended Railway Board.

They want their elected representatives to put pressure on the Centre to provide budgetary support for several railway projects in the city, in the forthcoming budget.

Allocation of funds has been sought for automatic signalling works in Bengaluru (BLR to Bidadi, BLR to Chikbanavara, Yesvanthpur-Doddaballapur, Whitefield-Bangarpet and Baiyappanahalli-Hosur) at a cost of ₹250 crore; electrification of Yelahanka–Devanahalli line (₹40 crore) and the second terminal at Yesvanthpur Railway station (₹130 crore).

“The above proposals are pending with the Railway Board. In the larger interest of Bengaluru, we urge you to impress upon the Railway Board and the Railway Minister to sanction and allocate funds on priority. These projects will enable the Railways to provide good number of suburban rail services immediately,” stated the letter addressed to elected representatives.