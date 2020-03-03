Citizens’ groups urge government to scrap elevated corridors proposal

03 March 2020 22:35 IST

Concentrate on improving public transport, they say

A coalition of as many as 40 citizens’ groups have threatened to take to the streets if the State government goes ahead with the proposed network of elevated corridors, first mooted by the previous Congress-JDS government. They urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had previously opposed the project but is now reportedly pushing for it after coming to power, to instead concentrate on improving public transport.

In an open letter to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, citizens’ groups have demanded cancellation of the proposed project and urged the government to provide better pavements, cycling lanes, signalled pedestrian crossings, and speeding up of the suburban rail project.

Vinay Srinivasa of the Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV) urged the government to halve the fares of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and procure 6,000 new buses. “For the BMTC to reduce fares, the government should release grants to cover operational and capital expenses. We urge the government to do so in the upcoming budget,” he said.

Tara Krishnaswamy of Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) recalled the past protest against the elevated corridor, #TenderCancelMaadi, which saw the participation of more than 1,000 citizens. “All the plans and proposals for the elevated corridors project should immediately be cancelled, be it under private, public or public-private partnership model,” she said, while highlighting the need for a robust suburban rail network.

A representative from the Bangalore Environment Trust said that the proposal of elevated corridors is a problem and not a solution. “Such projects are party agnostic. It is surprising how, like a phoenix, they suddenly rise every now and then,” he said.

Commenting on the fact that people are already bearing the brunt of construction across the city, Zibi Jamal of Whitefield Rising said that by opting for elevated corridors, the government is incentivising private players and converting the city into a dust bowl.