Citizens gather to oppose widening of Sankey Road

January 31, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Vyalikaval, Malleswaram and Sadashivanagar gathered for a meeting on Tuesday organised by Citizens for Sankey to discuss the BBMP’s plan to widen Sankey Tank Bund Road and build flyover from T. Chowdaiah Road to 18th Cross.

Experts said that the flyover project was poorly conceived and should be stopped immediately. 

Ashish Verma, from IISc, said: “Flyovers do not solve traffic congestion, rather they only shift the point of congestion. Sankey flyover would only increase traffic congestion at Cauvery Theatre Junction, Malleswaram 18th Cross Junction, and Mariamma Junction.”

Dr. Verma added: “Flyovers follow a vehicle-centric approach, and not a people-centric approach, which is opposite to the core principle of National Urban Transport Policy (focus on moving people rather than vehicles). Flyovers do not account for network effects, and effects of transport on tailpipe emissions, energy requirement, environmental and ecological impact and equity.”

Residents asked BBMP for alternative solutions for traffic management at Bashyam Circle.

