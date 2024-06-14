Citizens demand tree preservation and transparency in Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

Several activists and citizen groups, who were part of the public consultation meeting over the move to cut down 32,572 trees for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), on Friday sought a comprehensive review of the trees planned for cutting, advocated for saving the maximum number of trees possible, and called for the establishment of a committee to monitor the trees planted as replacements for those that would be cut.

On May 15, Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd. (K-RIDE) released the Social and Environmental Impact Assessment Report for the 149-km suburban railway project, estimating a loss of 32,572 trees. This has triggered opposition from citizens and environmental activists.

Many citizens who participated in the meeting on Friday suggested ways to save as many trees as possible. K-RIDE presented how they are planting trees in various parts of the city and are maintaining them to compensate for the trees that would be cut down to implement the project.

Rajkumar Dugar, convener of Citizens for Citizens (C4C), told The Hindu, “We have requested that K-RIDE conduct a comprehensive review of the trees planned for cutting, as well as the alignment and locations of the facilities necessitating the cuts, with the intent to save as many trees as possible since each tree matters. They should ensure 100% documentation and transparency in all relevant matters, including species and numbers, as well as all details of compensatory planting and maintenance. There should be regular reviews with the planting agency regarding the growth and survival of the compensatory planting for at least three years from the planting date, with the goal of achieving a 90% survival rate at the end of this period.”

Meanwhile, the citizens urged K-RIDE to form an empowered committee consisting of officials from K-RIDE and planting agencies, along with representation from concerned citizens, to oversee the entire process. “Only one agency, either K-RIDE or the planting agency, should be held responsible for the maintenance and survival of the compensatory plantings, ensuring public accountability and transparency. We also requested a commitment that the compensatory planting will remain untouched and will not be cut for any purpose for at least 10 years,” Mr. Dugar added.

K.N. Krishna Prasad, a railway activist from Bengaluru, emphasised that a proper and scientific study should be conducted regarding the trees which K-RIDE is going to plant. “My suggestion to K-RIDE is to provide real-time updates on the progress of the tree plantations on their website. They should review the number of trees to be cut so as to reduce it and avoid cutting trees unless absolutely necessary,” he added.

The Social and Environmental Impact Assessment Report is available on the company’s website.

