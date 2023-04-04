Citizens complain of frequent power cuts as summer showers begin in Bengaluru

April 04, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

While complaints of power cuts during monsoons are common, they have started early with the summer showers. Although the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), along with other escoms, had promised that there would be no load-shedding this summer, citizens are not happy with the frequent power interruptions which have occurred in the last two weeks.

“The moment there is rain, there is a power interruption. While it is understandable during the heavy showers in monsoon, why are there interruptions even with these light rains? Not everyone will have power backup options like UPS at their homes, and it interferes with our daily lives as even working from home is a task with these interruptions,” said Lily D., a resident of Malleshpalya.

Not just rains and winds, but many have noticed that interruptions occur even without any weather variations. “In the last few days, in the areas of Rajarajeshwarinagar, Vijayanagar and surrounding areas, there has been a lot of power fluctuation though there was no rain or strong winds. In this peak summer season, we use more electrical appliances like fans and coolers, and this kind of power fluctuation can cause damage to them too,” said Nalini K., a resident of Vijayanagar.

Bescom officials said that while load shedding will not take place, small interruptions cannot be completely stopped. “There is a difference between load shedding and general power interruptions. In summer, sometimes some of our old wires get heated up and break down. During strong winds and rains, something similar happens. That is why there will be small interruptions, but we work on fixing it immediately,” said a senior official of Bescom.

Earlier in March, keeping in mind the board examinations of various grades and irrigation requirements during summer, the Energy Department had instructed Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and Escoms to make financial arrangements for power purchases to ensure that there will be uninterrupted power supply. However, experts in the sector have pointed to the need to augment the infrastructure, too to ensure a smoother power supply.