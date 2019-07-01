Citizens complain about poor waste collection at NGT meeting

Poor door-to-door collection, increase in the number of black spots, indiscriminate dumping of waste and rampant use of plastics were the main issues raised by citizens and residents’ welfare associations during a meeting chaired by Subhash B. Adi, who heads the National Green Tribunal's State Level Committee, on Monday.

Representatives from 44 wards in the West zone attended the meeting. Their grouse was that despite several complaints, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has failed to address them effectively.

S.K. Kaushik from Malleswaram complained about indiscriminate dumping of waste on a road while Eshwar Kumar from M.C. Layout complained about an increase in black spots.

H.K. Gowdaiah from Jnana Bharati Vayu Vihara Sangha suggested setting up kiosks where citizens could give segregated waste. Another citizen complained about disposal of glass bottles, especially liquor bottles, while a resident of Malleswaram wanted the BBMP to crack down on vendors and citizens using plastic.

Mr. Adi and BBMP's Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep promised to address them immediately.

Mr. Adi said the Education Department is likely to issue a circular shortly on including practical lessons in segregation of waste in school.

Mr. Randeep reported good response to a pilot Kasa Kiosk on Wind Tunnel Road, near NAL. The BBMP is contemplating setting up one such kiosk in each Assembly segment in the city.

Earlier, Mr. Adi pointed out that the need of the hour is to reduce the waste going to landfills. “The only way to do this is to segregate waste at source and take up composting. At the ward level too, waste management should be decentralised. The compost generated in the ward can be either used within the ward or sold to the Agriculture Department. Only by adopting these measures can we become a garbage-free city,” he said.

Govindarajanagar MLA V. Somanna lamented that solid waste management is posing challenges of gargantuan proportions. He blamed it on rampant corruption in the civic body. Stating that the Mayor could not achieve anything in a one-year term, he said the term would be increased to 30 months if the BJP comes to power.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, Deputy Mayor Bhadre Gowda and councillors of wards in West zone were present.