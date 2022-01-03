Citizens can now get help for khata-related issues

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) and its allied organisations will provide free assistance to citizens, and provide solution for the difficulties faced in getting khata from the BBMP.

They can reach out to KSLSA via phone number 080-22111729 or email kslsapgbng@gmail.com for redressal of their grievances related to change of khata.

They can also contact the Karnataka High Court Legal Services Committee (HCLSC) at the High Court building via phone number 080-25521111 or email hclscpgbng@gmail.com.

Assistance can also be sought by contacting the Bengaluru City District Legal Services Committee in the city civil court complex through phone number 080-22215143, and the Bengaluru rural district legal services authority, also housed in the city civil court complex, via 080-22222919.

S.N. Hegde, Secretary of the HCLC, said citizens can approach any of these organisations if they are facing any problem with the BBMP related to change of khata and the officers of these organisations would take up the matter with the BBMP after verifying the documents of the respective properties.

Mr. Hegde said property owners are not required pay any charges to these organisations for providing assistance in change of khata.