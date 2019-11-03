Citizens call for peace ahead of Ayodhya judgment

Eminent writers and former judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Karnataka on Saturday urged the government and citizens to maintain peace and harmony ahead of the apex court judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya, which is expected to be delivered later this month.

At a press conference organised by Souharda Karnataka, retired SC judge V. Gopala Gowda said it is important for a civilised society to keep its peace and harmony intact at all times for the greater good of the country. “Following the rule of law is important. We will reach out to people across the State to create awareness and hold seminars on the issue,” he said.

Retired HC judge Mohammed Anwar blamed outsiders and “vested forces” for causing “unrest and hatred”. “The media, as the fourth estate, has the responsibility to prevent such hatred and promote prosperity and peace,” he said.

Kannada writer K. Marulasiddappa spoke about the growing intolerance, with a “party known for divisive politics” in power. “We are thinking more about our past instead of concentrating on our future. This has led to many undemocratic practices,” he said.

Writer Baragur Ramachandrappa urged both parties to accept the judgment, whatever it is. “[The issue] has been going on for 27 years now. Let us hope that the matter ends peacefully as soon as possible,” he said, and added that the government should prevent untoward incidents.

According to Gurushanth S.Y., convenor, Souharda Karnataka, former Supreme Court Chief Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah, former Lokayuktha N. Santosh Hegde, Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar are in support of the initiative. Souharda Karnataka members plan to write to thinkers, writers and eminent citizens across the State urging them to support peace and harmony. Poet K. Sharifa, playwright and activist Prasanna and Bangalore Lawyers’ Association president A.P. Ranganath, also addressed mediapersons.