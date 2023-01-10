Citizens apprehensive over safety measures at construction sites

January 10, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Radhamma (name changed), a senior citizen living in HBR Layout, close to where a collapsed metro reinforcement structure claimed the lives of a mother and son, was taking bath when she heard a scream. Her apartment is a few hundred metres away from where the accident took place. She rushed to the spot in a few minutes only to notice two persons crushed. She said her heart broke for the child and his mother.

She also added that the incident had created fear in her mind to commute on the same road again. Those who witnessed the tragic incident on Tuesday morning shared similar apprehensions.

Describing the events of the morning, a security guard nearby said, “It was around 9.45 a.m. when, just as I was watching, within four to five seconds, the structure leaned and crashed into a tree and subsequently fell on the two-wheeler. I heard a thud when it happened. I did not imagine that such a tragedy would occur.”

With metro construction work going on in many parts of the city, people expressed fear after the incident. Some people who travel on ORR every day accused BMRCL of using substandard materials for construction. “There is no guarantee about the sturdiness of these pillars. This morning, I was just a few metres behind when this structure gave in and before a few people gathered and lifted it up, we could see that the child was fatally injured,” said a delivery executive.

However, BMRCL officials said that this was an isolated incident. “We have been doing metro work for 10 years. This is the first time something of this magnitude has happened. We have asked Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to give a report of the matter while there will also be an internal investigation,” said Anjum Parwez, Managing Director, BMRCL.