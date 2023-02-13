Citizen groups seek ₹1,500 crore allocation in Budget to make bus travel free for women, students, transgenders, and vulnerable groups

February 13, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Reiterating their demands, the Bus Prayanikara Vedike, the Jhatka.org, and others, representing citizen groups appealed to the State government to allocate ₹1,500 crore in the Budget to make bus travel free for women, senior citizens, students, and members of the transgender community.

In a press release, the citizen groups stated that “Delhi, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu currently have free travel schemes for women in public transport. Many developed countries provide free travel in public transport for students. A study by the Tamil Nadu Planning Board found that women were able to save between ₹756 and ₹1,012 a month from the free travel scheme. It has provided women with higher disposable income (for additional family expenses).”

Other prominent demands include lifting the hiring freeze imposed on recruiting drivers by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to recruit 1,000 additional drivers.

The State government has been urged to allocate funds for 3,000 buses and employ the required number of staff.

“The city today has 1.3 crore population and 1.03 crore vehicles. This situation is untenable and unsustainable. As traffic congestion grows, the government keeps implementing a patchwork of flyovers and road widening and elevated corridors in different parts of the city, even when it does not solve congestion. There is a real need to increase the BMTC fleet from 6,500 to 15,600 for its population size. This approach to transport planning will bring down not only congestion, but also emission, pollution, fuel consumption, accidents, and loss of greenery,” stated the release.

The members of the vedike have already met the Chief Minister and submitted the requisition in the recently held Janatha Darshan and received a “favourable” response.