Citizen groups bat for Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority

12 September 2021 00:34 IST

Citizen groups have started campaigning for the Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) stating that the city does not have a clear owner of regional mobility strategy or plan as of now and Bengaluru needs an empowered and comprehensive regional planning authority.

In an online campaign, they have said: “DULT should publish the revised draft of the BMLTA Bill. Table the revised BMLTA bill in the monsoon session and empower BMLTA with legal and financial authority to monitor, coordinate, convene and plan for Bengaluru’s transport and mobility future. Put an end to Bengaluru’s transport issues - table BMLTA Bill now!”

“As of today, footpaths and roads are maintained by BBMP, major roads by state government, bus by BMTC, metro by BMRCL and trains by Indian Railways. DULT does a lot of planning work but not for metro or suburban. We need all these organisations to work in tandem to provide a seamless experience to all. BMLTA is envisaged to be that authority,” they said.

