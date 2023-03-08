ADVERTISEMENT

Citing PUC exams, Karnataka Congress calls off two-hour bandh call on March 11

March 08, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The party had decided to hold the bandh between 9 am and 11 am on Thursday to create awareness about the “corrupt” BJP government

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar addresses a Praja Dhwani rally at Alur in Hassan district. File photo | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the wake of II PUC and other school examinations, the Karnataka Congress has withdrawn its State-wide two-hour bandh on Thursday (March 9). 

KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar in a press statement said the bandh has been withdrawn in order to avoid inconvenience to students writing their examinations in the State.

The KPCC chief said the decision to withdraw the bandh was taken following talks with senior leaders of the party. Keeping in mind the interest of students and parents, the bandh has been called off, he said.

The Congress had decided to hold the two-hour bandh between 9 am and 11 am on Thursday to create awareness about the “corrupt” BJP government among the public. The Congress has been demanding resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the arrest of ruling BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa for his alleged involvement in the bribe.

