August 07, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors halted all ongoing civic projects and maintenance work on August 7 in protest against the civic body not clearing pending bills of executed works.

Contractors were allegedly not paid for the last three years despite multiple letters to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath seeking payment.

Mr. Giri Nath has been maintaining that the government has directed the BBMP to stop payments, and he can release payments only after the government issues a fresh order.

Contractors claim that they are reeling under debt due to non-payment of dues.

BBMP Contractors’ Association president K.T. Manjunath told The Hindu, “Despite ₹2,000 crore tax money for 2023-24 period lying with the civic body and the previous government transferring ₹650 crore, the civic body is sitting on the money.”

After the new government was formed, contractors held deliberations with the Minister concerned, but payments are not being released, forcing them into debt. “All projects have been stopped, including maintenance. Work will be resumed only after payment,” he said.

