CII Karnataka Real Estate Conclave 2024

Published - July 11, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

CII Karnataka organized the first edition of the CII Karnataka Real Estate Conclave 2024 “Karnataka Horizon: Navigating Real Estate Excellence in the South” today at Bengaluru.

The conclave took up key themes of sustainable urban development, the pivotal role of connectivity in urban growth, unlocking Karnataka’s real estate potential through future mobility, the impact of ESG considerations on real estate development, and innovative investments in Karnataka’s real estate through smart living and integrated townships, as the State continues to remain a beacon and hub for industrial activity, said a release.

“At CII Karnataka, we are committed to fostering a vibrant and holistic environment that nurtures competitiveness, innovation, and sustainability. As we focus on creating globally competitive ecosystems, the real estate sector, with its pivotal role in urban mobility and economic activities, stands at the forefront of our agenda,” said N. Venu, Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council 2024-25 & MD & CEO - India & South Asia, Hitachi Energy.

