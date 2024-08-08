ADVERTISEMENT

CII Karnataka Annual Energy Transition Conference 2024

Published - August 08, 2024 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

CII Karnataka organised the annual Energy Transition Conference on Wednesday called ‘Driving Sustainability: Renewables, Green Hydrogen and Electric Mobility’ in Bengaluru.

Lalit Bohra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, stated, “Providing electricity at a low rate is essential as power demand grows at 8-10%. India stands 4th globally in renewable energy installations, having surpassed 85GW from solar and 46GW from wind. Achieving the 200GW milestone from renewables without fossil fuels and aiming for 500GW by 2030, along with 55GW solar manufacturing capacity, highlights our commitment to a sustainable and energy-secure future.”

“Energy transition requires a holistic approach, encompassing generation, transmission, storage, and consumption. This transformation demands collaborative innovation in technology and digitalization to ensure efficiency and effectiveness,” said Akilur Rahman, Convenor of CII Karnataka Energy Transition Panel 2024-25 and Chief Technology Officer at Hitachi Energy.

