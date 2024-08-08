GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CII Karnataka Annual Energy Transition Conference 2024

Published - August 08, 2024 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

CII Karnataka organised the annual Energy Transition Conference on Wednesday called ‘Driving Sustainability: Renewables, Green Hydrogen and Electric Mobility’ in Bengaluru.

Lalit Bohra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, stated, “Providing electricity at a low rate is essential as power demand grows at 8-10%. India stands 4th globally in renewable energy installations, having surpassed 85GW from solar and 46GW from wind. Achieving the 200GW milestone from renewables without fossil fuels and aiming for 500GW by 2030, along with 55GW solar manufacturing capacity, highlights our commitment to a sustainable and energy-secure future.”

“Energy transition requires a holistic approach, encompassing generation, transmission, storage, and consumption. This transformation demands collaborative innovation in technology and digitalization to ensure efficiency and effectiveness,” said Akilur Rahman, Convenor of CII Karnataka Energy Transition Panel 2024-25 and Chief Technology Officer at Hitachi Energy.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.