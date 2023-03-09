ADVERTISEMENT

Cigarette butt thrown carelessly sets off fire in BU campus in Bengaluru

March 09, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - Bengaluru

The university campus is spread over 1,200 acres, including forest land, where fire incidents are common during summer due to unscientific dumping of waste, a fire officer said

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University, off Mysuru Road, in Bengaluru. The university campus is spread over 1,200 acres, including forest land. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

As many as three acres of land in the Bangalore University campus were gutted due to an accidental fire on March 8.

The fire on March 8, according to fire and emergency service officials, is suspected to be due to disposal of a cigarette butt on dry eucalyptus leaves.

The fire soon spread. Some passers by alerted the control room. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot. Fire fighting personnel put out the blaze after three hours..

No one was injured in the fire mishap, a fire officer said.

