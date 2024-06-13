CID recover ₹3.5 crore cash from premises linked to MD, Valmiki Development Corporation

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths, probing the alleged multi-crore scam in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, recovered ₹3.5 crore from a premises linked to Managing Director J.G. Padmanabha on Thursday.

Based on information, the CID officials raided the place and recovered the cash.

With this, the officials have recovered a total of ₹11.7 crore from the accused so far. The officials have also arrested eight people involved in the scam.

Earlier, the officials arrested Satyanarayana Verma and Chandra Mohan from Andhra Pradesh who worked as middlemen and opened multiple bank accounts to transfer crores linked to the scam.

With their arrest, the officials recovered ₹8.2 crore. Their names came to light after officials arrested Satyanarayana Itakari, chairman of a credit cooperative bank in Hyderabad, for helping the accused open multiple bank accounts to facilitate illegal money transactions.