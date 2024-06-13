GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CID recover ₹3.5 crore cash from premises linked to MD, Valmiki Development Corporation

Updated - June 13, 2024 11:58 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 11:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths, probing the alleged multi-crore scam in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, recovered ₹3.5 crore from a premises linked to Managing Director J.G. Padmanabha on Thursday.

Based on information, the CID officials raided the place and recovered the cash.

With this, the officials have recovered a total of ₹11.7 crore from the accused so far. The officials have also arrested eight people involved in the scam.

Earlier, the officials arrested Satyanarayana Verma and Chandra Mohan from Andhra Pradesh who worked as middlemen and opened multiple bank accounts to transfer crores linked to the scam.

With their arrest, the officials recovered ₹8.2 crore. Their names came to light after officials arrested Satyanarayana Itakari, chairman of a credit cooperative bank in Hyderabad, for helping the accused open multiple bank accounts to facilitate illegal money transactions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.