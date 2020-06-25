Bengaluru

CID office sealed

Carlton House, where the offices of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the State police is located, has been sealed for three days after a personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

All personnel have been asked to work from home and be available on calls. The office will resume normal operations on Monday.

