CID makes third arrest in multi-crore real-estate scam

The Criminal Investigation Department in continuation of the investigations into the multi-crore Dreamz Infra India Ltd scam on Monday arrested the third accused, Anoop K.M., one of the directors of the company. He was nabbed at the International Airport in Delhi, allegedly while trying to flee the country.

The CID were issued a look out circular for other absconding directors of the company soon after the arrest of Sachi Nayak and his wife.

Considering the magnitude of the case, the CID officials had formed three special teams and set up a special cell at the CID headquarters to receive complaints and information about the accused.

So far, 82 cases have been filed against the accused in various police stations and being probed by the CID. According to a senior police officer, the accused floated many companies and duped over 1700 people of ₹150 crore .

During the course of investigation, the CID officials said that the the accused floated Dreamz Infra India Ltd, TGS construction pvt. Ltd., Gruha Kalyan Private Limited with 13 MDs and directors and announced 48 projects across the city.

The prime accused, 39-year-old Sachin Nayak (who also goes by the names Sumanth Kumar Das and Yogesh Choudhary), is a native of Ratnagiri in Maharastra, who came to Mumbai in search of a job. There he married his colleague Aysha. Soon after the marriage, Aysha changed her name to Choudhary and the duo came down to Bengaluru in 2002 and launched a finance company under the banner Frontier. A case of cheating was registered against the couple at the Commercial Street police station in 2009 for duping over 800 investors of ₹16 crores.

Further probe revealed that Sachin floated another construction company TGS construction company in the name of his second wife Mandeep Kour and made her one of the directors. The company offered flats in prime locations at cheap rates and took crores of rupees from the investors, most of them retired government and army officials, private firm employees and gullible home makers.

With this money, Sachin produced a Hindi film ‘Anuradha,’ with his first wife Aysha as the lead actor. Sachin has also bought 11.5 acres of land on Kanakpura road and constructed a Shiradi Sai Baba temple.

He also invested money on IPL advertisement for RCB team and paid huge cash to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan to promote his online business venture 'Send My gift.’

Sachin using the money also floated many such online business companies including Daily Pooja.com, Mom@baby products, furniture.com, DKG enterprises and Udyog Mitra trust.

The CID officials are making efforts to identify the movable and immovable properties of the accused and contemplating confiscate them, a senior police officer added.

The police are now seeking confidential information from people about the accused. They can mail details to alertcid@ksp.nic.in or call 080-22094451.