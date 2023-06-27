CID hosts workshop for police officers on handling NDPS cases

June 27, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

On the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Director General and Inspector General of Police, Alok Mohan inaugurated a one-day workshop on investigating NDPS cases for police officers of Karnataka at CID Headquarters in Bengaluru on June 26, 2023.

The workshop covered topics including legal aspects of NDPS cases, handling and analysis of samples, investigation, the global scenario of drugs, and investigation of the dark web and cryptocurrencies. The workshop also covered a special session on rehabilitating drug addicts and their treatment.

The programme was attended by over 100 participants from C.E.N (Cybercrimes, Economic Offences and Narcotics Police stations) from districts, and the Commissionerate of Karnataka.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mr. Alok Mohan said, “ We are fighting the unending battle against narcotics which is the main source of funding for anti-social elements, and it is our collective responsibility to make the life of drug peddlers difficult to operate in Karnataka. We live in an age where knowledge is considered power, and I urge everyone here to work towards acquiring it.”

Understanding legal aspects

Explaining the objective of the workshop, Director General of Police, M.A. Saleem, said that workshop will enable an enhanced understanding of the legal aspects related to the global drug situation, including emerging trends and challenges.

“The need of the hour is to identify the source and peddlers, and investigate the cases following standard procedures. Sharing of information among various agencies plays a critical role in handling NDPS cases,” Mr. Saleem, said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police commissioner B. Dayananda said that the city police had launched a special drive to tackle drug-related cases effectively.

6,191 cases registered under NDPS

Since 2022 to June this year, the city police have registered 6,191 cases under NDPS and arrested 7,723 people including 159 foreign nationals. A total of 943 peddlers have also been booked and legal action has been initiated against 5,248 consumers.

Elaborating on the seizure, Mr. Dayananda said that the 6,261 kg of drugs seized during this period is estimated to be around ₹117 crore. Among the seized drugs, marijuana topped the list with 6.74 kg seized from in and around the city. Apart from this, the police have also seized 5.5 kg of marijuana oil extract, 2.5 kg of brown sugar, 15.6 kg of opium, 52.6 kg of MDMA, 109.9 kg of synthetic drugs, 3,406 tablets and 1,374 LSD strips.

The city traffic police have also launched an NDPS portal with a database of drug peddlers and details of the NDPS cases. This will help police officials get the required information while dealing with the NDPS cases in one click. The city police also took e-oath on the occasion: “ Say yes to life no to drugs”.

Awareness among students

The city police has also proposed to introduce chapters on drug awareness, cyber crime and traffic violations for high school and college students in their curricula from the next academic year. This, according to Mr. Dayananda, is to create awareness among students about the social menace.

Senior police officials at the jurisdictional level will visit schools and colleges to conduct awareness programmes and counselling for those who were caught and booked under NDPS act. The police are also cracking down on shops and commercial establishments selling tobacco products in and around educational institutions across the city.

