CID Dy. SP booked under Prevention of Corruption Act after businesswoman’s death in Bengaluru

Hours after a 35-year-old businesswoman died by suicide after alleging harassment from CID officials, the Banashankari police on Friday registered an FIR against the Deputy Superintendent of Police, charging her under the Prevention of Corruption Act and with abetment to suicide.

Sangeetha S., sister of the deceased Jeeva S., in her complaint to the police, alleged that the accused officer, Kanakalakshmi, summoned Jeeva to appear in person on November 14 in connection with an alleged scam in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation despite a High Court order to conduct investigation through VC.

She further alleged that the officer in question forced her to disrobe on the pretext of checking whether she had carried any “cyanide” with her and added that Jeeva was mentally harassed and the CID official refused to accept the documents Jeeva wanted to submit. Instead, the officer demanded ₹25 lakh, she has alleged in the complaint, further adding that the officer also visited Jeeva’s shop and humiliated and harassed her publicly, which led her to end her life.

The alleged scam being probed by the CID concerns the misuse of crores of rupees two years ago. The accused allegedly misused the names of 500 homemakers promising them loan. The government ordered a probe into the alleged scam in 2023.

The accused allegedly created a list of fake beneficiaries under the scheme, took their signatures on RTGS forms and transferred ₹5 lakh each to their bank accounts, while the actual beneficiaries got only ₹25,000 each.

This is not the first case where a senior officer has been accused of harassment recently. CCB officials were in the dock after an accused in the rave party raid in Electronics City accused officials of demanding money and sexual favours from the accused. Based on an SHRC notice, a probe has been ordered in this regard. In another instance, two inspectors working in the city had been accused of harassment and favouritism by the junior staff.

(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104 for help)