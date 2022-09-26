CID arrests two directors, among five officials, in teachers’ recruitment scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested five more persons, including two directors of the Department of School Education and Literacy, in connection with a teachers’ recruitment scam.

The arrested have been identified as Geetha, Director, Samagra Shikshana Abhiyana, Madegowda, Director, Textbooks, G.R. Basavaraju, K. Rathnaiah, and D.K. Shivakumar, former Joint Directors.

According to officials, the accused, during their tenure, issued orders from their offices to DDPIs to appoint teachers who were not eligible or qualified.

Some of the teachers recruited had not even filed the job application or attended interviews, a senior police officer said.

The accused had allegedly committed the offence for monetary gain, which is being probed, a senior CID official said.

So far, the CID have arrested over 21 people, including 12 teachers who had secured jobs illegally and had been serving for many years now, in this scam.

There are more people involved and their role will be ascertained after questioning the accused.

The accused have been produced before the magistrate who remanded them into police custody till October 1.

The Vidhana Soudha police registered two cases this August connected to the recruitment of assistant teachers (Grade-2) in 2012-2013 and physical education teachers in 2014-2015.

In a counter offensive against the Congress that has alleged rampant corruption under the incumbent BJP regime, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh recommended a CID probe into the teachers’ recruitment scam which allegedly took place during Siddaramaiah’s regime.