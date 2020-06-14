Churches open doors to smaller congregations

Churches finally resumed services on Sunday, but to smaller congregations. A majority of the churches under the Archdiocese of Bangalore reopened this weekend and increased the number of services so that social distancing could be followed. Many continued to stream services online.

In a first, a drive-in service was conducted by Bethel AG Church at Hebbal Kempapura. The service called ‘Worship on Wheels’ was held to ensure that social distancing was maintained during Sunday prayers. Though Sacred Hearts Church was closed, the Sunday mass was held in an open ground.

J.A. Kanthraj, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bangalore, said that of the 120-odd churches, around 90 held services. Many churches in the Central Business District, including Infant Jesus Church in Vivekanagar and St. Patrick’s Church on Brigade Road are yet to reopen, he said.