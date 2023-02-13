Church Street drowns in red for Valentine’s Day 

February 13, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the tag of being one of the most popular youth hubs in Bengaluru, Church Street is all decked up in hues of red with heart models and balloons for Valentine’s Day on February 14. The businesses, and restaurants and pubs, have introduced special Valentine’s Day offers with an aim to attract more patrons. With the day of love falling on a weekday this year, the celebrations at Church Street had started during the weekend itself.

“We release special drinks and food items, themed to reflect the relationship status of our customers, and even intend to bring on a DJ, especially during Valentines’ week,” stated the manager of a popular resto-bar on Church Street.

A streetwear brand owner said, “Brands like us try to lure them in by giving discounts, hoping for higher sales. We make small mementos, such as clay heart key chains, which is reasonable on our pockets, which we give along with every sold item for free. This can be used or gifted. These are some of the ways with which the customers can remember us.”

However, some youngsters opined that the appeal of the day is slowly wearing off.

“We think, with time, one tends to believe that Valentines’ Day becomes a normal thing, but college people would still be buying into that craze. With the work hours getting longer, people may tend to instead celebrate at home rather than going out or postpone celebrations to the weekend with their priorities pointing towards work, and also due to an increase of work-related traffic during these hours,” said a working couple who had visited Church Street during the weekend.

Nevertheless, businesses are hopeful of seeing the usual crowds on February 14, if not in the morning, at least in the evening.

“People will have that enthusiasm to come and enjoy. Be it a weekend or such special celebratory days, our patrons, especially those from college, will definitely come here. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, there are already a lot of flowers around the street, and businesses have put up their decorations,” said Deepak Batavia, president, Church Street Occupants’ Association.