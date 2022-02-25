Christ University VC conferred Honorary Colonel Commandant rank

Dr. Fr Abraham Vettiyankal Mani, vice-chancellor of Christ (Deemed to be University) has been conferred the honorary rank of Colonel Commandant in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) by the Ministry of Defence. The pipping was done by Lt. Gen Gurbirpal Singh, AVSM, VSM, the Director General of NCC, at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre on Thursday.

“This privilege has been accorded to only three vice-chancellors from Karnataka and 11 in India in 2022 by the Ministry of Defence,” said a press release. This recognition is based on the contributions of the University to NCC with its cadets joining armed and paramilitary forces in significant numbers, the release added.